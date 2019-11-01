Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the result status for the preliminary exam for the recruitment of 2019 Probationary Officer/Management Trainee (PO/MT) today evening, November 1st, 2019. All the candidates who had appeared for the exam can check the result at the official website, ibps.in.

IBPS had conducted the preliminary examination for the recruitment on October 12th, October 13th, and October 19th, and now the result is out. IBPS is conducting the PO recruitment exam for 17 participating banks for 4336 vacancies. The application process for the same began on August 7th and went on until August 28th, 2019.

Here is the direct link to check the result for the IBPS PO/MT Prelim examination.

This is the 9th edition of PO/MT recruitment by IBPS. The recruitment for CRP PO/MT - IX will be held initially in two phases, Online Preliminary, and Online Main. Candidates who will qualify in Online Preliminary examination and shortlisted will have to appear for Online Main examination. Shortlisted candidates in the Online Main examination will subsequently be called for a Common Interview.

How to check IBPS PO/MT 2019 result: