Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has declared the 2018 Group I Services Screening Test result on November 1st, 2019. All the candidates can check the result at the official website, psc.ap.gov.in.

Now that the screening test results are out, the shortlisted candidates will now be appearing for the main exam which is scheduled to be conducted from December 12th to December 23rd, 2019. The cut-off marks has also been released along with the result

Here is the direct link to access the APPSC 2018 Group I Services result.

Candidates can access their individual marks in this direct link. The schedule for the Group I Services Main exam can be accessed in this link.

The APPSC 2018 Group I Services exam is being conducted to fill 167 positions and the screening test was conducted on May 26th, 2019. The final answer keys for the screening test was also released which can be accessed on the homepage.

How to access APPSC Group I Services result: