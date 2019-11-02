APPSC Group I Service Screening Test result declared; check here for details
All the candidates who have cleared the screening test will now appear for the Main exam scheduled to be conducted from Dec 12th to 23rd.
Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has declared the 2018 Group I Services Screening Test result on November 1st, 2019. All the candidates can check the result at the official website, psc.ap.gov.in.
Now that the screening test results are out, the shortlisted candidates will now be appearing for the main exam which is scheduled to be conducted from December 12th to December 23rd, 2019. The cut-off marks has also been released along with the result
Here is the direct link to access the APPSC 2018 Group I Services result.
Candidates can access their individual marks in this direct link. The schedule for the Group I Services Main exam can be accessed in this link.
The APPSC 2018 Group I Services exam is being conducted to fill 167 positions and the screening test was conducted on May 26th, 2019. The final answer keys for the screening test was also released which can be accessed on the homepage.
How to access APPSC Group I Services result:
- Visit the APPSC official website.
- Click on the link to to check the APPSC Group I Services result.
- The result page for the APPSC will open where one can click on the relevant link to access the required details.