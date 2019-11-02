Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the written exam result for the Combined Defence Services Examination (II) 2019 on November 1st, 2019. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can check the result at the official website, upsc.gov.in.

A total number of 8120 candidates have cleared the exam and now eligible for the interview round. The interview will be done by the Service Selection Board of the Ministry of Defence, for admission to (i) Indian Military Academy, Dehradun 149th (DE) Course commencing in July, 2020 (ii) Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala, Course commencing in July, 2020 (iii) Air Force Academy, Hyderabad (Pre-Flying) Training Course (208 F(P)) commencing in July, 2020 (iv) Officers Training Academy, Chennai 112th SSC (Men) Course (NT) commencing in October, 2020 and (v) Officers Training Academy, Chennai, 26th SSC Women (Non-Technical) Course commencing in October, 2020.

Here are the direct links to check the list of shortlisted candidates:

Roll Number of Shortlisted Candidates

Name and Roll Number of Shortlisted Candidates

The recruitment drive for the CDSE II 2019 is being conducted for 417 vacancies and the exam was conducted on September 8th, 2019. The notification along with the result has full details regarding the further steps that candidates need to take for registering for the interview rouind.

How to check UPSC CDSE exam result: