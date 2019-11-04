Bihar Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) hads released a recruitment notification for Constable recruitment in Bihar Police, Bihar Military Police (BMP), Special India Reserve Battalion (SIRB), and Bihar State Industrial Security Battalion (BSISB) on October 4th, 2019. Candidates need to apply for the position as soon as possible as today is the last day to apply at the official website, csbc.bih.nic.in.

A total number of 11,880 positions will be filled with the recruitment drive and the last day to apply for the CSBC 2019 Constable recruitment is November 4th, 2019.

A similar recruitment drive had been conducted in 2018 and candidates who had applied for the same need to apply for this recruitment drive to participate in the process. However, a few candidates cannot apply due to age restrictions and thus the board will allow such candidates to apply until November 7th.

Eligibility/Qualification:

The candidate must have cleared the Intermediate or 12th class exam to be eligible to appear for the recruitment process. The candidate must be between the ages of 18 to 25 years with relaxation in the upper age limit for candidates from the reserved categories. The candidates are also supposed to be fulfilling the physical standards, details of which can be accessed in the official notification.

Selection Process:

The first stage of selection process will be a MCQ written exam for a duration of 2 hours and 100 questions. The exam syllabus will be based on Bihar Intermediate syllabus. The candidates who clear the written exam will be eligible for the PET/PMT round, details of which is in the notification, after which merit list will be declared.

How to apply for the Bihar 2019 Constable recruitment:

Visit the CSBC official website. Click on the application link against the the relevant advertisement. Candidates must go through the registration and application process before submission of application. Take a print out of the submitted application for future reference.



Candidates can access the official notification in the official website or in this direct link to get more information on vacancy breakdown, reservation policy, eligibility, qualification, selection process. PET/PST standard, among others.