Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will be declaring the Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination, 2019 (Paper-I) result today, November 5th, 2019. Candidates who had appeared for the MTS 2019 Paper I exam can download the result once it is released from the official website, ssc.nic.in.

The result was tentatively scheduled to be released on October 25th; however, on that day the result sheet was updated and the Commission confirmed that the MTS result will be released today.

The registration process for SSC MTS 2019 began from April 22nd and May 29th was the last day to apply for the same. Further, candidates who had registered were given the opportunity to check their application status from July 18.

The Tier I CBT exam for MTS recruitment was conducted from August 2nd and went on until September 6th. The candidates who clear the Paper I will be eligible to appear for the Paper II exam which will be a descriptive paper. The Paper II for the MTS is scheduled to be conducted on November 17th, 2019.