Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has been accepting applications for the MTS or Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staffing 2019 recruitment drive since April 22nd and tomorrow, May 29th, is the last day to apply for the same. Candidates who are interested in appearing for the recruitment process but have not applied yet are advised to do without any delay at ssc.nic.in.

The Commission had released two notification in between encouraging candidates to apply sooner rather than later as last minute rush can slow down the server and applications might be not be processed. The candidates have to submit their application on or before 5.00 pm of May 29th, 2019.

SSC MTS 2019 Important Dates Activity Date Dates for submission of online applications 22.04.2019 to 29.05.2019 Last date for receipt of application 29.05.2019 (up to 5.00 PM) Last date for making online fee payment 31.05.2019 (up to 5.00 PM) Last date for generation of offline Challan 31.05.2019 (up to 5.00 PM) Last date for payment through Challan (during working hours of Bank) 01.06.2019 Date of Computer Based Examination (Tier-I) 02.08.2019 to 06.09.2019 Date of Tier-II Examination (Descriptive Paper) 17.11.2019

The candidates must be between the ages of 18 and 25 years for some positions and 18 to 27 years for some positions to be eligible to apply for MTS 2019 recruitment. There is relaxation in the upper age limit for candidates coming from the reserved categories. The official notification has more details on the age range. The candidate must have cleared the 10th class exam to be eligible to appear for the recruitment process.

How to apply for SSC 2019 MTS recruitment:

Visit the SSC official website. Users have to register first at the SSC website, which can be done by clicking on ‘New User ? Register Now’ button in the Login section of the home page. Once registered, click on ‘Apply’ button on the home page. Click on ‘Others’ tab and click on ‘Apply’ link against the MTS. Go through the application process and pay the requisite application fees. Once submitted, take a print out of the application for future reference.

The SSC has not revealed the number of vacancies for which the MTS 2019 recruitment process is being conducted. The notification says that the number of vacancies will be revealed in due course. Candidates can get further details regarding the recruitment process and other information regarding the MTS 2019 at the official notification.

The Tier I exam for the MTS 2019 will consist of 90-minute objective-type exam consisting 100 questions which will test candidates on General English, General Intelligence and Reasoning, Numerical Aptitude, and General Awareness. Candidates who clear the Tier-I will be eligible to appear for the Tier-II which will be a descriptive exam (essay/letter writing) of 30-minute duration and 50 marks.