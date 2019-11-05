Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the final for the 2019 National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I) (NDA/NA) along with the merit list on November 4th, 2019. The results can be accessed at the official website, upsc.gov.in.

The merit list was topped by Ripunjay Naithani. The second and third places were secured by Deep Yagnesh Dave and Nitin Prabhakar, respectively. A total number of 447 candidates found their names in the merit list.

Here is the direct link for NDA/NA 2019 I final merit list.

The candidates qualified on the basis of the results of the Written Examination on 21st April, 2019 and the subsequent Interviews held by the Services Selection Board, of the Ministry of Defence for admission to the Army, Navy and Air Force wings of National Defence Academy for the 143rd Course and Naval Academy for the 105th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) commencing from 2nd January 2020.

How to access the final result for UPSC NDA/NA (I) 2019: