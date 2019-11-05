Indian Navy has released the notification for the August 2020 Batch of Artificer Apprentice (AA) and Senior Secondary Recruits (SSR) positions today. November 5th. The application process for the same will begin from November 8th at the official website, joinindiannavy.gov.in.

The online application process and the recruitment drive will be conducted for enrollment as sailors for AA and SSR for 500& 2200 vacancies(Approximately) respectively in the Aug 2020 batch. The last day to apply for the recruitment drive is November 18th, 2019.

The applicant must have cleared 10+2 examination with Maths & Physics and at least one of these subjects:-Chemistry/Biology/Computer Science; however to apply for the AA position, the aggregate marks of the candidate must be above 60%. The candidate must be born between the August 1st, 2000 to July 31st, 2003.

The candidate must appear for an online exam scheduled to be conducted in February 2020. The candidates who clear this exam will be called for an PFT and a medical examination and final merit list will be prepared after that both the rounds. All selected candidates will be called to INS Chilka for Final enrollment medicals.

Candidates can access the official notification in this direct link to get more details on the application process. eligibility, qualification, selection process among others.