Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has introduced ‘Book Now, Pay Later’ services in alliance with ePayLater for tatkal tickets. ePayLater is a digital payment solution offered by Arthashastra Fintech Pvt. Ltd. that enables a Buy Now, Pay Later solution for frequent online purchasers with an interest-free credit term of 14 days.

Tatkal reservation facility allows passengers to make emergency reservations on a short notice. Tatkal tickets for AC reservations open at 10 am and for non-AC classes at 11 am 24 hours before the date of journey, excluding date of journey. Concessions are not allowed in Tatkal booking.

How to use the ‘Book Now, Pay Later’ feature on IRCTC via ePayLater:

To use ePayLater’s services on IRCTC, you will be required to sign up on ePayLater.

To create a new account on ePayLater, the user would require phone number for OTP activation, email ID, and PAN card number Once your ePayLater account is created, visit the IRCTC website at irctc.co.in. Log in it and fill up all the details to book a ticket. In the payment section select the ‘pay later’ option. After selecting the ‘Make Payment’ option, IRCTC will redirect you to the ePayLater website where you have to login via your registered mobile number and OTP ePayLater will pay the ticket fee to IRCTC and your train ticket will be booked Download or print your train tickets from irctc.co.in for future reference The ticket booking amount has to be paid to ePayLater in under 14 days from the date of ticket booking To pay the booking amount through ePayLater option, use the payment link sent to you from ePayLater through email and SMS on making your booking

The benefit of pay later feature ensures that users will face lesser delay in booking tickets and avoid payment gateway failures.

According to IRCTC, in the event of failure to make payment within 14 days, a penal interest at the rate of 36% per annum and in some cases cancellation of ticket and/or user account deactivation may occur.

