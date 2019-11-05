Over the past two days, Calicut University has declared the results of several undergraduate and postgraduate examinations. Candidates can check the results of various examinations mentioned below at the official website, cupbresults.uoc.ac.in.

Here is the direct link to access the result for Main exams.

The result of following examinations have been declared.

IV Semester M.Sc. Aquaculture And Fishery Microbiology (CUCSS) Examination 6/2019

III Semester BTHM, BHA CUCBCSS UG Regular supply Imp Examination 11 2018 0

IV Semester M.A. Music (CCSS) Examination 6/2019

I Semester SDE-CUCBCSS B.A, B.Sc Examination, November 2018

II Semester M.A. Tamil (CUCSS) Examination 4/2019

IV Semester SDE-CCSSUG B.Com/BBA Supplementary/Improvement Examination April 2018

Revaluation results of VI Sem BBA LLB &II SEMLLB (Unitary) 11/18

The examinations were conducted over the past several months for various examinations and semesters. The students from other semesters are requested to be patent for their results.

How to check Calicut University results:

1. Visit the Calicut University examination website.

2. Click on the link to check the main result or revaluation result.

3. Enter the link for the relevant examination.

4. The result page will open.