As reported earlier, Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the Multi-Tasking Selection (MTS) 2019 examination Paper I result today at around 8.00 pm. The result was released along with the final answer keys and category-wise cut-off marks at the official website, ssc.nic.in.

A total number of 111,162 candidates have cleared the exam and are now eligible to appear for the Paper II examination. Out of these successful candidates, 84,778 candidates have cleared under the 18-25 years category and 26,384 are under 18 to 27 years category.

Here are the direct links for all the results pertaining to the MTS 2019 Paper I exam:

The notification regarding the MTS result along with the cut-off marks for various categories can be accessed in this link.

The result was tentatively scheduled to be released on October 25th; however, on that day the result sheet was updated and the Commission confirmed that the MTS result will be released today.

The registration process for SSC MTS 2019 began from April 22nd and May 29th was the last day to apply for the same. Further, candidates who had registered were given the opportunity to check their application status from July 18.

How to access SSC 2019 MTS Paper I result:

Visit the official SSC website. Click on the ‘Result’ tab and then click on the ‘Others’ tab. Click on the link under the ‘Result’ column that is relevant. The result PDF will open with the list of successful candidates.

The Tier I CBT exam for MTS recruitment was conducted from August 2nd and went on until September 6th. The candidates who clear the Paper I will be eligible to appear for the Paper II exam which will be a descriptive paper. The Paper II for the MTS is scheduled to be conducted on November 17th, 2019.