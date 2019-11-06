Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has released the admit card for DRDO CEPTAM-09 Admin and Allied cadre Tier I examination. Candidates visit the official site of DRDO at drdo.gov.in and download the admit card. The admit card will be available for candidates until 23rd November, 2019.

Here is the direct link to download DRDO 2019 A&A admit card.

The DRDO CEPTAM Admin and Allied cadre recruitment Tier I exam is scheduled to conducted from 17th November till 23rd November, 2019. DRDO CEPTAM recruitment drive application process went on from September 21st to October 15th, 2019. The recruitment drive is being conducted for 11 different positions which includes Stenographer, Admin Assistant, Store Assistant, Clerk, Fireman among others.

How to download DRDO A&A admit card: