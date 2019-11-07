Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has declared the result for the 2018 Assistant Statistical Officer and 2018 Assistant Agriculture Research Officer today, November 7th, 2019. All the candidates can check the result at the official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

A total number of 85 candidates have been shortlisted for the Assistant Statistical Officer and 15 candidates or the Assistant Agriculture Research Officer. These candidates are requested to send the supporting documents to the RPSC before November 19th after which they will be invited for the interview round.

Here are the directs links to access the result for:

The notification for both the recruitment drive was released in 2018 and the examination for the same was conducted on May 28th and 29th, 2019, and now the result has been declared for the same.

How to check RPSC 2018 result:

1. Visit the RPSC website.

2. Click on the link to check the result for the respective exam.

3. A PDF with roll number of successful candidates and further instructions for them will open.