Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the hall ticket for the written exam that is being conducted for the recruitment of Assistant Director and Child Development Project Officer for the Tamil Nadu General Service. Candidates can download the hall tickeet from the official website, tnpsc.gov.in.

TNPSC will be conducting the written examination for the recruitment Assistant Director and Child Development Project Officer on November 16th and November 17th.

Here is the direct link to download the TNPSC hall ticket.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for 102 positions of which 13 are for Assistant Director and 87 for Child Development Officers in the Department of Social Welfare and Nutritious Meal Programme. The application process for the recruitment went on from August 13th to September 11th, 2019.

How to download TNPSC hall ticket: