National Testing Agency (NTA) will be releasing the admit card for the UGC NET December 2019 and CSIR UGC NET December 2019 examination today, November 9th, according to the official schedule. Once the admit card is released, it can be downloaded from the official websites, ugcnet.nta.nic.in and csirnet.nta.nic.in.

The exam for the UGC NET 2019 is scheduled to be conducted from December 2nd to December 6th, whereas the CSIR UGC NET 2019 will be conducted on December 15th. NTA had released the UGC NET 2019 and CSIR UGC NET notification on September 9th along with the application process.

UGC NET examination is conducted to certify eligibility for the role of Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF). Candidates who clear the exam, depending on the scores, are eligible to apply for Assistant Lectureship positions or JRF positions. To be eligible for JRF, candidate must be below the age of 28. Assistant Lectureship position does not have any age stipulation.

On the other hand, CSIR-UGC NET exam is conducted for determining the eligibility for the candidate to be appointed as a lecturer in the fields of Chemical Sciences, Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, Physical Sciences. The candidates can also be eligible for JRF after clearing the exam depending on the scores.

How to download UGC NET/CSIR UGC NET admit card:

Visit the official website for UGC NET or CSIR UGC NET. Once the admit card is released, a link will be activated on the home page. Click on the link. Enter the required log-in details. The admit card can be accessed which can be downloaded and printed out.

NTA had taken over the process of conducting the UGC NET exam since the June 2019 exam; however, this is the first time NTA will be conducting the CSIR UGC NET examination process.