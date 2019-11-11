National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the admit card for UGC NET December 2019 examination on November 10th. All the candidates who have registered to participate in the exam can download the admit card from the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The exam for the UGC NET 2019 is scheduled to be conducted from December 2nd to December 6th. NTA had released the UGC NET 2019 along with the CSIR UGC NET notification on September 9th and had started the application process.

Here is the direct link to download the UGC NET 2019 admit card.

UGC NET examination is conducted to certify eligibility for the role of Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF). Candidates who clear the exam, depending on the scores, are eligible to apply for Assistant Lectureship positions or JRF positions.

How to download UGC NET admit card: