Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test or MAHATET 2019 application process has been initiated since November 9th, 2019. All the candidates who are interested in appear for the MAHATET 2019 exam can apply for the same at the official website, mahatet.in.

The application process for the MAHATET 2019 will go on until November 28th, 2019. The MAHATET 2019 examination is scheduled to be conducted on January 19th, 2020 in two sessions, Paper I from 10.30 to 1.00 pm and Paper II from 2.00 pm to 4.30 pm.

MAHATET examination is conducted to certify the eligibility to candidates to teach is the schools affiliated to Maharashtra education board. Paper I is to certify the eligibility to teach from Class I to Class V and Paper II is to certify to teach from Class VI to Class VIII.

How to apply for MAHATET 2019 exam?

Visit the MAHATET 2019 official website. Click on the link for new registration (Navin Nondani) on the home page and go through the registration process. Once done, log-in details will be generated with which log-in by click on the link on the home page and fulfill the remaining application process. Take a print out of the submitted application for future reference.

Candidates are advised to go through the official notification on the home page for further details on qualification, eligibility, exam pattern and syllabus, and important dates among other details.