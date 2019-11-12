Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has declared the result for the 2013 recruitment for Reserve Police and Equivalent today, November 12th, 2019. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can check the result at the official website, uppbpb.gov.in.

The result has been declared after the High Court decision on the recruitment passed on July 24th, 2019. The result for CP Males, CP Females, CP DFF, PAC Males, and Fireman Males is available now at the official website.

Here are the direct links to access the results:

2013_CP_MALES_ROLL_WISE

2013_CP_FEMALES_ROLL_WISE

2013_CP_DFF_ROLL_WISE

2013_PAC_MALES_ROLL_WISE

2013_FIREMEN_MALES_ROLL_WISE

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 3295 vacancies for the position of Reserve Police and Equivalent. A total number of 1702 candidates have been selected for CP Males, 188 for CP Females, 5 for CP DFF, 615 for PAC Males, and 785 for Fireman Males.

How to check UPPRPB result: