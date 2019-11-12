Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the Combined Civil Services Exam Group IV \written exam result a few hours ago. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can check the result at the official website, tnpsc.gov.in.

Candidates can check their marks and their ranks at this time on the website. Two servers to check the result has been activated in case one server gets overloaded.

Here are the direct links for candidates to check the TNSPC Group IV results:

The TNPSC Group IV Written Examination was conducted on September 1st, 2019 and the admit card for the same was released on August 23rd. The application process for the same began on June 14th, 2019 and went on until July 16th, 2019.

TNPSC is conducting the examination to fill 6,491 vacancies whcih are divided into eight departments of which 2,792 vacancies are for Junior Assistant positions and 1901 for Typists, and 784 for Stenographers for for Tamil Nadu Ministerial Services and Tamil Nadu Judicial Ministerial Service, The remaining vacancies are for Field Surveyor (509 vacancies) for Tamil Nadu Survey and Land Records Subordinate Service, Village Administrative Officer (397 vacancies) for Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service, Bill Collector 34 vacancies, and 74 vacancies for Draftsman.