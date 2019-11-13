Andhra Pradesh Public Service Service (APPSC) has issued the revised schedule for various future examinations on November 12th, 2019. The revised schedule can be accessed at the official APPSC website, psc.ap.gov.in.

The APPSC 2018 Group I Services Main exam will be conducted from February 2nd to February 16th, 2020 in seven sessions. The 2018 Forest Range Officer Main exam and Divisional Accounts Officer Main exams will be conducted in the month of March 2020.

The entire schedule is mentioned in the below table.

Exam Name Date Subject Group-I Services 04.02.2020 FN

Paper in Telugu (Qualifying Nature) 05.02.2020 FN

Paper in English (Qualifying Nature 07.02.2020 FN Paper-I 10.02.2020 FN Paper-II 12.02.2020 FN Paper-III 14.02.2020 FN Paper-IV 16.02.2020 FN Paper-V Forest Range Officer 17.03.2020 FN & AN

18.03.2020 FN & AN

19.03.2020 FN

(5 Sessions) Divisional Accounts Officer 19.03.2020 AN

20.03.2020 FN & AN

(3 Sessions)

Here is the direct link to access the entire schedule.

APPSC was scheduled to conduct the Group I Services Main exam December 12th to December 23rd; however, in a notice released on November 6 it had postponed the exam for administrative reasons.

The APPSC 2018 Group I Services exam is being conducted to fill 167 positions and the screening test was conducted on May 26th, 2019. The final answer keys for the screening test was also released which can be accessed on the homepage.