West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) had released the schedule for the Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Endurance Test for the 2018 recruitment of Fire Operator on November 11th, and now the call letter/admit card for the same has been released at the official website, pscwbapplication.in.

The Commission will conduct the PMT and Endurance Test for the recruitment of Fire Operator from November 19th to December 4th. The admit card for the PMT test will be released on November 13th, 2019.

Here is the direct link to download the WBPSC Fire Operator PMT admit card.

The Commission is conducting the Fire Operator recruitment for the Department of Fire & Emergency Services, Govt. of W.B. to fill 1,450 vacancies. The written exam result was released in the month of September and candidates who have cleared the exam are eligible to appear for the next round of PMT.

Here is the direct link to access the Fire Operator PMT schedule

How to download WBPSC call letter: