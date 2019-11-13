Himachal Pradesh 2019 Patwari recruitment examination admit card has been released today, November 13th. The admit card has been released and is available for all the candidates at the official website, hpshimla,nic.in.

Government of Himachal Pradesh will conduct the HP Patwari examination on November 17th at 11.00 am. The website is down right now and candidates are advised to be patient and check the website after a few hours.

Here is the direct link to download the admit card form.

Candidates are also advised to go through the list of shortlisted and rejected candidates. Candidates who have been shortlisted are supposed to download the admit card form and fill it to appear for the exam.

How to download HP Patwari admit card:

1. Visit the HP Shimla official website.

2. Click on the link to check the list of roll numbers selected for Patwari exam first to find your name.

3. Then click on the link to download the admit card.

4. Take a print out and affix the photo and other details.