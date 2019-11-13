Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the notification for the 2019 Odisha Judicial Services (OJS) today, November 13th. The official notification can be accessed at the official website, opsc.gov.in. The application process for the OJS 2019 will begin from November 19th, 2019 at OPSC’s application website, opsconline,gov.in.

The OJS 2019 application process is being conducted to fill 51 posts of Civil Judges in Odisha Judicial Services. Of the total 51 vacancies, 17 vacancies are reserved for women candidates. The last day to apply for the same is December 18th, 2019.

Interested candidate must be at least 23 years old and not above 35 years with relaxation in the upper age limit for candidates from reserved categories with a law degree. The candidate must also have some experience as a Superintendent or Ministerial Officer in a court or Translator or an Assistant Law Officer of the Law Department

The selection process will involve going through three rounds, first of which will be a preliminary exam. The candidates who clear the preliminary exam will appear for the main exam after which an interview round will be conducted.

Candidates can access the full notification at the official website or in this direct link to get more information on eligibility, qualification, experience, reservation policy, vacancy breakdown, among others.