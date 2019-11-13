Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the hall ticket for the 2018 Senior Stenographer Technical examination hall ticket today, November 13th, 2019. Candidates who have qualified to appear for the technical exam can download the hall ticket from the official website, tspsc.gov.in.

The Commission will conduct the Technical Exam for the English language Steno positions on November 17th and for the Telugu language on November 18th, 2019. The schedule was released on November 11th and the notice had stated that the hall tickets will be available from November 13th.

Here is the direct link to access the TSPSC Steno exam hall ticket.

The hall ticket notice issued on November 11th said, “In case of any difficulty in downloading the Hall Tickets, the candidates may contact through Help-Desk with Land Line No. 040-22445566.”

How to access TSPSC hall tickets: