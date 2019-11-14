Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release admit cards for CTET December 2019 in the third week of November 2019. The admit card will be released the official site at ctet.nic.in. The teachers eligibility test will be conducted on Sunday, 8th December, 2019. The exam will be conducted in two parts: Paper I will be conducted from 9.30 am to 12 pm and Paper II will be conducted from 2 pm to 4.30 pm.

Paper I is for candidates eligible to teach from classes 1 to 5 and paper II is for candidates eligible to teach classes 6 to 8. The recruitment examination will be conducted in 20 languages in 110 cities across the country. The CTET certificate can be valid up to seven years from the date of the declaration of results.

How to download CTET December 2019 admit card: