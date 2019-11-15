Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has released the examination schedule for the 2020 exam on its official website jeecup.nic.in. The JEECUP or the UP Polytechnic Entrance Exam 2020 will be held from 26th April to 28th April, 2020 for different groups.

According to the official notification, JEECUP 2020 exam will commence on 26th April, 2020 and end on 28th April, 2020. JEECUP 2020 Exam for Group A candidates will be held in offline mode on 26th April 2020 for candidates from all districts in the morning session from 9 am to 12 pm. JEECUP Exam 2020 for Group B to I and K1 to K8 will be held in a computer based test from 26th April to 28th April, 2020.

Based on the marks obtained in the entrance examination, merit will be prepared and allotment of 67-course seats will be allotted in about 1296 institutions through online counselling.

The online applications for the entrance examination for admission in various Engineering Diploma, Management and Post Diploma courses for the session 2020-21 will be available online from December 2019. Examination fees can also be deposited via online payment. JEECUP 2020 application process and online registration process is expected to begin in December 2019.