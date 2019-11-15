Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (KUFOS) has released the KMAT Kerala hall ticket 2020 for the MBA entrance exam to be held on 1st December, 2019 at kmatkerala.in. Candidates can log in with their application number and password on the official website to download the hall ticket.

How to download Kerala KMAT 2020 hall ticket

Visit the official Kerala KMAT website at kmatkerala.in Click on link ‘Hall Ticket for the KMAT December 2019 Exam is available’ Login using your application number and password The Kerala KMAT 2020 admit card will be displayed on your screen Download and take a print of the admit card for future reference

Here is the direct link to download the Kerala KMAT 2020 exam hall ticket

Candidates who qualify the examination will be eligible for admission in various private and government management institutions in Kerala. Admission Supervisory Committee for Professional Colleges in Kerala has released the application form of KMAT Kerala 2020.