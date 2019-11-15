UPPCL 2019 JE Trainee Electrical Examination admit card released; check details here
Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has released the admit card for the Junior Engineer (Trainee) Electrical examination. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website of UPPCL: upenergy.in.
The UPPCL examination for Junior Engineer (Trainee) is scheduled to be held in the third week of November.
How to download the UPPCL JE (Trainee) Electrical admit card:
- Visit the official website of UPPCL at upenergy.in
- Click on the link “Download Admit Card for Online Exam (CBT) of “Junior Engineer (Trainee)-Electrical” against Advt. No. 03/VSA/2019/JE”
- Login using your credentials
- The admit card will be displayed on the screen
- Download and save for future reference
Here is the direct link to download the UPPCL 2019 JE (Trainee) electrical exam admit card.