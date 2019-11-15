Staff Selection Commission (SSC) had announced the SSC CGL 2017 final result to be tentatively declared on 15th November, 2019 on its official website ssc.nic.in, as per the official notification. The SSC CGL 2017 results have been postponed by almost two and a half years.

Staff Selection Commission had released a clarification about CGL 2017 final result in August. Candidates had earlier taken to social media in huge numbers to complain and request the release of the result. The Commission eventually announced the tentative result date in September. SSC CGL 2017 Tier-II Exam was held in February 2017.

According to the official notification released by SSC on 26th August 2019, the Commission stated that “the Staff Selection Commission has been receiving representations from the candidates of Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGLE) 2017 requesting for an immediate declaration of final results of the aforesaid examination. Prompt replies are being given to these representations.”

A plea was filed in the Supreme Court on 31st August 2018 asking to put a stay on issuing of joining letters to the selected candidates of CGL 2017 till the committee appointed by the apex court submits its report. Later, Supreme Court vide its interim order on 9th May 2019 vacated its earlier order dated 31st August 2018. SSC then declared the list of qualified candidates of CGLE 2017 for Document Verification / Skill Test.