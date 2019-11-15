Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit card for Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination 2019 (Paper-II) for the central region on its official website: http://ssc-cr.org/. The exam will be conducted on 24th November, 2019. Candidates who have qualified the MTS Paper I examination 2019 are eligible to appear for the Paper II examination.

The application status and admit cards have been released for Central Region. SSC MTS Paper II admit card for other regions is expected soon. The candidates are advised to avoid downloading admit card multiple times, as this could result in your access being locked by the commission. In case you are not able to access your admit card, you are advised to get in touch with the commission’s regional office at the earliest.

How to download SSC MTS Paper-II admit card 2019

Visit the official SSC website for your region(Check here for SSC regional website links) Click on the link: “STATUS / DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR MULTI TASKING (NON-TECHNICAL) STAFF EXAMINATION 2019 (PAPER-II) TO BE HELD ON 24/11/2019” Use your registration ID or roll number and other details like date of birth, name, father’s name to login. The admit card will be displayed on the screen Download and save for future reference

Here is the direct link to download the admit card for SSC MTS Paper II examination.