Tamil Nadu Forest Uniformed Services Recruitment Committee (TNFUSRC) has announced the results for the TN Forest Watcher examination 2019. The list of provisionally shortlisted candidates is available on forests.tn.gov.in. The examination was conducted from 4th October to 6th October, 2019.

The online Question Answer Challenge was made available between 18th October 2019 to 20th October, 2019 in seven batches. The Questions and Answers that were challenged were considered and the final answer keys were published on 25th October, 2019 and 1st November, 2019.

After normalisation of raw score and as per extant Communal Reservation and allied rules, the provisional list of eligible shortlisted candidates for the said post in 1:3 ratio (in the order of merit) under each category can be accessed from the following direct links:

Provisional List of shortlisted candidates for Certificate Verification / Physical Standards Verification / Endurance Test for the post of Forest Watcher (465 posts)

Provisional List of shortlisted candidates for Certificate Verification / Physical Standards Verification / Endurance Test for the post of Forest Watcher (99 posts Earmarked for Scheduled Tribe Youths from 18 specified districts)

The above results only list the candidates shortlisted. The marks of all the candidates who appeared for the examination will be released later.