Osmania University has released the time table for BA/BBA/BSW/B.COM/B.SC - I, III & V Semester (Regular) Examinations to be held in November/December-2019 on its official website. Students can visit the official websites at osmania.ac.in or ouexams.in to check the complete schedule for the exams.

The examinations are scheduled to commence on 22nd November, 2019. Students whose forms have been rejected by the Examination Branch are not eligible for appearing in the examinations which have been scheduled in November and December. The Bachelor degree examination is scheduled to be conducted in two sessions from 10 am to 1 pm (morning session), and 2 pm to 5 pm (evening session).



How to check Osmania University UG degree exam time table:

Visit the official website at osmania.ac.in Go to ‘examinations’ on the main tab and selection ‘examination time table’ from the dropdown menu Click on the link corresponding to your semester in the new tab that opens Save the time table for future reference

Here is the direct link to access the time table for Osmania University UG degree exam 2019.

According to the instructions, any students attempting a wrong question paper may lead to the cancellation of their results. Electronic devices such as mobile phones, programmable calculators and other electronic gadgets are strictly prohibited inside the examination hall.