Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has finally declared the results for the Combined Graduate-Level (CGL) exam 2017. The SSC CGL 2017 exam was conducted in February 2017. The result has been declared nearly two and a half years after the examination. Candidates can check the results through the website- ssc.nic.in.

4,143 candidates have qualified after the final SSC CGL 2017 recruitment examination. SSC has also released the final vacancy position for CGL 2017 on ssc.nic.in.

Here is the direct link to check the SSC CGL 2017 final vacancy list.

How to check SSC CGL 2017 final exam result:

Visit the official SSC website ssc.nic.in Click on the link ‘Download result’ The result will be displayed with a list of roll number of candidates who have qualified Download and save for future reference

Here is the direct link to the SSC CGL 2017 final result

The result lists post-wise and category-wise break-up of the candidates selected for different posts against the vacancies reported by the User departments and cut-off details of the last selected candidates against each post. According to the official notification, “in cases where candidates are selected against horizontal categories (i.e. 3-Ex-Servicemen, 4-OH, 5-HH and 7-VH) marks and Date of Birth of such last selected candidates are reflected against their respective horizontal category, not against their vertical category (i.e. 1- SC, 2-ST, 6- OBC and 9-UR). In addition to this, vacancies of horizontal categories are also counted in their respective vertical categories as well.”

Candidates had earlier taken to social media in huge numbers to complain and request the release of the result. The Commission eventually announced the tentative result date in September. SSC CGL 2017 Tier-II Exam was held in February 2017.

A plea was filed in the Supreme Court on 31st August 2018 asking to put a stay on issuing of joining letters to the selected candidates of CGL 2017 till the committee appointed by the apex court submits its report. Later, Supreme Court vide its interim order on 9th May 2019 vacated its earlier order dated 31st August 2018. SSC then declared the list of qualified candidates of CGLE 2017 for Document Verification / Skill Test.