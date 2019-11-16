Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released a provisional list of candidates selected for the post of technicians. Candidates who have cleared the CBTs, aptitude test, document verification and medical tests have qualified. The board has also released a notification for candidates who did not appear for the medical examination held from June to September.

Absentee candidates are advised to provide a written reply to the board till 15th December, 2019 explaining the failure to appear for the recruitment exam. The Railway Recruitment Board notification states that candidature will be cancelled if the candidate failed to provide a satisfactory reply.

The medical examination for the candidates was conducted from 23rd June, 2019 to 14th September, 2019 and from 24th September, 2019 to 26th September, 2019. The document verification followed by the medical test was held on 23rd June, 2019 to 14th September, 2019 and from 24th September, 2019 to 26th September, 2019 for absentee candidates at Shambhunath Institute of Engineering and Technology, Education Block, Jhalwa, Prayag Raj (Allahabad).

Candidates can check the provisional result on the official website of RRB ALP at http://www.rrbcdg.gov.in/. Over 25 lakh candidates reportedly applied for a total of 64,371 vacancies of which 27,795 were for the posts of Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) and 36,576 for the various posts of technicians.

The document verification process will be conducted after the 2nd CBT exam. The final DV process will be conducted to check that if the candidate is eligible for the post of Technician. Candidates can present the documents only in Hindi and English.