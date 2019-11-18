Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the hall ticket for the 2019 Civil Judge preliminary examination on November 16th, 2019. All the candidates who have applied to appear for the exam can download the hall ticket from the official website, tnpsc.gov.in.

TNPSC will be conducting the written examination on November 24th for the 2019 Civil Judge recruitment for TN State Judicial Service. The recruitment drive is being conducted for 176 vacancies for Civil Judges.

Candidates can download the TNPSC 2019 Civil Judge preliminary exam hall ticket from this link.

TNPSC had released the notification for the above-mentioned recruitment drive on September 9th, 2019 and the application process went on until October 9th, 2019. The notification can be accessed at the official website under the ‘Notification’ tab. Alternatively, one can click on this direct link to access the notification.

How to download TNPSC 2019 Engineering Services admit card: