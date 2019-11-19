Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the final result for the Maharashtra Civil Engineering Services Main Examination 2018 on November 18th.

Candidates who had appeared for the Main examination for the recruitment can access the result at the official website, mpsc.gov.in.

Here is the direct link to access the MPSC 2018 Engineering Services Civil final result.

The list of candidates who have made it to the selection are eligible for the next round of the recruitment process, details of which can be accessed in the notification released along with the result which can be accessed in this link.

How to access MPSC Engineering Services final result: