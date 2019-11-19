Board of Secondary Education, Haryana, has released the answer keys for the HTET 2019 examination today, November 19th. All the candidates can access the answer keys at the official website, bseh.org.in, for all the papers.

Candidates can also raise objection against the answer keys which must be submitted from November 21st to November 25th. The candidates must log-in to their respective accounts at the official website to submit the objection. The notification for the answer keys can be accessed here.

HTET is conducted in three categories. The first category is for candidates who wish to teach from Class I to V. The second category or Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) are for classes VI to VIII. The third category is for Post Graduate Teachers or PGT.

How to download HTET 2019 answer keys:

Visit the BSEH official website. Click on the link to download the answer keys for the relevant paper. The PDF will get downloaded which can be printed out if needed.

The application process for the HTET 2019 examination began on October 7th and went on until October 18th. Candidates are advised to go through the admit card carefully to get acquainted with the exam date, time, and venue.