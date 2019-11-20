Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE) has released the hall ticket fro the examination that will be conducted this winter on November 19th, according to Times of India. Candidates who are participating in the exam can download the hall ticket from the official website, online.msbte.co.in.

The details of the exam venue and the rules around the exam will be mentioned in the hall ticket and candidates are advised to go through the same carefully.

Here is the direct link to download the MSBTE 2019 hall ticket.

The candidates need to enter the enrollment number and seat number and submit to access the hall ticket. Once the hall ticket is accessed, it needs to be downloaded and printed out.

The exam will be conducted in the months of November and December and the result for the same is expected to be declared in January 2020.