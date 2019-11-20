Himachal Pradesh government has released the answer keys for the Patwari exam recruitment on November 19th. Candidates can access the answer keys at the official website, himachal.nic.in.

Here is the direct link to download the answer keys for the HP Patwari exam.

The exam was held on November 17th in which more than 36 thousand candidates were eligible to participate. Candidates can raise objection against the answers which needs to be submitted before 5.00 pm today (November 20th) at dlr-hp@nic.in.

The recruitment exam is being held to fill 1195 vacancies and the application process for the same went on from September 4th to September 30th, 2019.

The exam was for 1-1/2 hours duration which had 100 questions on General Knowledge, Mathematics, Hindi, and General English