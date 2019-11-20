Air India has announced new non-stop international flights between Mumbai and Kenya. Starting 27th November, 2019, Air India will operate non-stop flights between Mumbai and Nairobi on its Boeing 787 aircraft. The Mumbai-Nairobi flights will be operational for four days a week.

#FlyAI : Now enjoy classic African wildlife experience at Nairobi National Park with Nonstop flight to #Nairobi from #Mumbai. To book tickets and avail attractive benefits of @staralliance network log on to https://t.co/ZcNAjqXY5X @IndiainKenya pic.twitter.com/5L5xhxRnPs — Air India (@airindiain) November 19, 2019

Passengers will be able to avail benefits from Star Alliance by booking tickets from Air India’s official website airindia.in. The flight schedule is as follows:

Origin Destination Flight no. Departure Arrival Days of operation Mumbai Nairobi AI 961 06.25 10.00 Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday & Sunday Nairobi Mumbai AI 962 12.00 20.40 Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday & Sunday

Air India will be the only domestic carrier to operate to Kenya from India- fulfilling a long-felt demand from wild- life enthusiasts, tourists, trading community and professionals for a non-stop air connectivity to Nairobi.

In the month of October this year, Air India had launched a series of new international flights. It had begun daily nonstop operation to Colombo, Sri Lanka’s Ocean City from Mumbai from 27th October 2019. From 31st October, 2019 Air India commenced direct operations three times a week between Amritsar and London Stansted, adjoining the globally renowned cities of London and Cambridge. It also began Delhi to Doha flights that are operational on Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Air India also operates flights to domestic and Asian destinations through its subsidiaries Alliance Air and Air India Express. Over 60 international destinations are served by Air India across four continents. The airline became the 27th member of Star Alliance on 11 July 2014.