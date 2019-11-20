Examination Regulatory Authority of Uttar Pradesh had started the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2019 on November 1st and today, November 20th, is the last day to register for the same.

Once the registration is done, candidate can pay the application by tomorrow and complete the application process by November 22nd. Candidates can apply for the same now at the official website, updeled.gov.in.

UPTET exam is conducted to determine the eligibility of candidates to teach at schools affiliated to UP Board. The exam this year is set to be conducted on December 22nd and the admit card for the same will be released in the first or second week of December.

The exam will be conducted in two categories, The first category will certify candidates to teach for Class I to Class V and the second category for candidates to teach from Class VI to Class VIII. Candidates have an option to appear in both the categories.

How to apply for UPTET 2019 examination: