Tamil Nadu Medical Recruitment Board (TNMRB) has released a notification for the recruitment of Laboratory Technician on November 19th. Candidates can access the notification and apply for the same at the official website, mrb.tn.gov.in.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for a total number of 1508 vacancies and the last day to apply for the positions is December 9th, 2019. Offline mode of payment of application fees can be made until December 11th at Indian Bank.

Candidates from other castes need to be between the ages of 18 and 30 to be eligible to apply. Candidates from SC/ST/SCA/BC/BCM/MBC&DNC need to be below the age of 57 to be eligible to apply.

In terms of educational qualification, the candidate must possess a certificate in Medical Lab Technology Course and should have a good physique, good vision and capacity to do outdoor work.

Selection will be made based on the marks scored by the candidates at various academic level with 50% weightage given to Lab Technology course marks, 30% for HSC exam, and 20% for SSLC.

How to apply for Lab Technician position for TNMRB:

Visit the TNMRB official website. Click on ‘Online Registration’ button on the home page. Click on ‘Register’ link against the recruitment. Go through the registration process which will generate log-in credentials. Use the log-in credentials to login and complete the application process. Take a print out of the submitted application for future reference.

Candidates can get more details on the reservation policy, eligibility, qualification, recruitment process among other at the official notification available on the website or in this direct link.