Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released the written exam result for the 2018 Reserve PAC (Constable) on November 20th, 2019. The result can be accessed at UPPRPB official website, uppbpb.gov.in.

A total number of 123,921 candidates have been shortlisted for the Document Verification and Physical Standard Test (DVPST) round details of which will be released in the near future.

Here is the direct link to check the UP Police 2018 Constable recruitment exam result.

According to reports, around 19 lakh candidates had appeared for the exam for a total vacancy of 49,568. The exam was held from January 27th to January 28th, 2019.

How to check UP Police Constable recruitment result: