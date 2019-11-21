Board of Secondary Education, Odisha (BSE Odisha) is expected to declare the result of the OTET 2019 examination today, November 21st, according to several reports. All the candidates who have appeared for the Odisha Teachers Eligibility Test (OTET) 2019 can check the result at the official website, bseodisha.nic.in.

BSE Odisha had conducted the OTET 2019 examination in the month of August and the answer keys were released in October. OTET 2019 is conducted in two phases— paper 1 and paper 2. Candidates can appear for only one of the papers. Those who qualify will be eligible to teach in state-based schools.

Here is the direct link to access the OTET 2019 result once it is declared.

How to check OTET 2019 result:

Visit the BSE Odisha official website. A link to check the result for OTET will appear once it is declared. Click on the link. Enter the log-in details and submit. The result can be accessed after logging in.

OTET 2019 notification was released on July 15th and the online registration process for the OTET exam 2019 began from July 15 and July 26 was the last date to register. The exam dates were not disclosed in the notification but were released along with the admit cards.