Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the tentative schedule for all the future recruitment examinations that the Commission is going to conduct in 2020. The entire schedule can be accessed at the official website, mpsc.gov.in.

The few highlights in the schedule are schedule for Maharashtra Civil Services, the preliminary exam for which is scheduled to be conducted on April 5th, 2020 and the notification will be released in December 2019. Maharashtra Engineering Services 2020 notification will be released in March 2020 and the prelims will be conducted on May 17th, 2020.

Here is the direct link to access the entire schedule.

It should be noted that the schedule is tentative and is subject to change for various reasons. Candidates are advised to visit the official website of MPSC for latest updates and announcements regarding the schedule and notifications.