Rajasthan Co-operative Recruitment Board (CRB) has released the exam dates for the recruitment for various positions for 715 vacancies today, November 22nd. Candidates can access the official notice for the exams at the official website, rajcrb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Rajasthan State Co-operative Bank had released the notification for the recruitment on September 15th for 47 positions in The Rajasthan State Cooperative Bank Ltd (Apex Bank) and Various District Level Central Cooperative Banks for 668 positions for both TSP and non-TSP areas.

The exam is set to be conducted by IBPS on December 16th, December 17th, December 18th, and December 19th. Further details regarding the exam and release of the admit card will be provided in the near future. The exam notice can be accessed in this link.

The recruitment is being done for the positions of Senior Manager, Manager, Computer Programmer, Banking Assistant, and Stenographer. The candidate must be between the ages of 18 and 40 to be eligible to apply for these positions.

The candidates can access the detailed syllabus and the exam pattern for each category in the official notification, which can be accessed in this link. The online exam was tentatively scheduled to be conducted in the month of November but now it will be conducted in December.