Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has uploaded the marks for all the candidates who had participated in the Preliminary and Main exams for the recruitment of 2018 Steno ASI and Excise SI positions on November 24th. Candidates who had appeared in any of the above-mentioned examinations can check their marks at the official website, bpssc.bih.nic.in.

The final result for both the recruitment drives have already been declared. The final result for 2018 Steno Assistant Sub-Inspector exam was declared on September 19th and for the 2018 Excise Sub-Inspector was released on October 25th, 2019. Now, the marks for both the prelims and mains have been released.

Candidates can check the individual marks for BPSSC exams in this direct link.

Apart from the marks, the Commission also released the category-wise cut-off marks for the exams, which is available along with the marks.

The recruitment drive for Steno ASI for 2018 was being conducted to fill 174 vacancies, whereas the Excise SI position recruitment had 126 vacancies. The candidates had to appear for the Preliminary and Main exam after which the candidates for Excise SI had to appear for an PST/PMT test and for Steno ASI there was a skill test.

How to check BPSSC Marks.