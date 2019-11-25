Calicut University has released the hall ticket for various undergraduate examinations scheduled to be conducted in the near future today. November 25th, 2019. Candidates who are registered to appear for the exams can download the hall tickets from the official website, cupbonline.uoc.ac.in.

Here is the direct link to download the hall ticket.

The exams are being conducted for the 3rd semester exam for SDE-CUCBCSS UG BA Multimedia Regular, 3rd Semester SDE-CUCBCSS UG, BA, BSc, BA Afsal ul ulama, UG BCom, UG BBA, for regular, supplementary and improvement examination. The exams are scheduled to begin from November 27th.

How to download Calicult University hall ticket:

1. Visit the official Calicut University website,

2. Click on the link to download the hall ticket on the home page.

3. Select the relevant exam.

4. Enter the log-in details and submit.

5. The hall ticket can be accessed which needs to be printed out.