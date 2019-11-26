Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the final result and the merit list for the Combined Defence Service Exam (I) 2019 on November 25th, 2019. A total number of 129 candidates have made it to the final selection for the CDS (I) 2019 and the list is available at the official website, upsc.gov.in.

The result notification states, “129(82+44+03) candidates who have qualified on the basis of the results of the Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2019 conducted by the Union Public Service Commission in February, 2019 and SSB interviews held by the Services Selection Board of the Ministry of Defence for admission to the 148th Course of Indian Military Academy, Dehradun; Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala and Air Force Academy, Hyderabad (Pre-Flying) Training Course i.e. No. 207 F (P) Course.”

The result and the merit list can be accessed in this link.

For Indian Military Academy, the top 3 positions were grabbed by Parvesh Kumar, Sumeet Mal, and Agniprava Mukherjee, respectively, with a total number of 82 candidates making it to the merit list.

For Indian Academy, a total number of 42 candidates have found their names in the merit list with Hitesh Yadav topping the list followed by Prashant Tyagi and Saad Ahmed Siddiqui. For Air Force Academy, Tejas Mohlah, Prashant Tyagi, and Kaanad Wanchoo have made it to the merit list.

The notification also says, “The Commission had recommended 2726, 1609 and 643 as qualified in the written test for admission to the Indian Military Academy, Indian Naval Academy and Air Force Academy respectively. The number of candidates finally qualified are those after SSB test conducted by Army Head Quarters.”