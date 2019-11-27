FASTag is a device that employs Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology for making toll payments directly while the vehicle is in motion. FASTag (RFID Tag) is affixed on the windscreen of the vehicle and enables a customer to make the toll payments directly from the account which is linked to FASTag.

FASTag offers the convenience of cashless payment along with benefits like saving on fuel and time as the customer does not has to stop at the toll plaza. FASTag is also vehicle specific and once it is affixed to a vehicle, it cannot be transferred to another vehicle.

FASTags are issued by 23 NETC certified banks including some small finance banks, payments banks and co-operative banks. FASTag can be purchased from any of the NETC Member Banks. If a FASTag is linked to the prepaid account, then it needs to be recharged/ topped-up as per the usage of the customer. If adequate balance is not maintained by the customer, the FASTag gets blacklisted at the toll plaza. In such a scenario if the customer travels through a toll plaza without recharging then he won’t be able to avail the NETC services and would be required to pay the toll fare via cash.

Benefits of using FASTag:

Ease of payment – No need to carry cash for the toll transactions, saves time

Lack of long queues can reduce anxiety among drivers as vehicles would be moving in cohesion with one another

Online Recharge – Tag can be recharged online through Credit Card / Debit Card / UPI / NEFT or Net banking

FASTag users also get 2.5% cashback on all the transactions done on national toll plazas, which means more savings.

How to get FASTag via HDFC Bank?

By 1st December 2019, motorists can incur a fine (double the toll fee amount) if their vehicles don’t have the tag. If you prefer to skip the fine and cruise through toll booths, here’s what you need to do

Log on to the HDFC Bank FASTag portal (https://www.hdfcbank.com/fastag)

Select the option of login

Click on first-time user and continue

Fill in your details

Make the payment

Have the card delivered to your doorstep

FASTag is valid for a minimum of five years. You can also get SMS notifications about toll deductions and your FASTag account balance. Additionally, HDFC Bank offers an online FASTag reloadable feature for seamless recharge or top-ups at nominal costs.

HDFC Bank FASTag charges and fee:

The charges applicable on HDFC Bank FASTag are as follows:

Particulars Amount (INR) Tag Joining Fee (One-time Fee) 100/- (including all applicable taxes) Reissuance Fees 100/- (including all applicable taxes)

One-time Security Deposit Amount:

NPCI Vehicle Class Description Security Deposit (INR) Threshold Amount (INR) 4 Car / Jeep / Van / Tata Ace and Similar mini Light Commercial Vehicle 200 100 5 Light Commercial vehicle 2-axle 300

140 6 Bus– 3 axle 400 300 6 Truck - 3 axle 500 300 7 Bus 2 axle / Mini bus, Truck 2 axle 400 300 12 Tractor / Tractor with trailer, Truck 4, 5 & 6 -axle 500 300 15 Truck 7-axle and above 500 300 16 Earth Moving / Heavy Construction Machinery 500 300

The details of convenience fee rates are as follows:

Credit Card 1.10% of the transaction value Debit Card 1% of the transaction value Net Banking Rs. 8

Convenience fee is levied against transaction processing fee.

GST applicable from time to time, will be levied on the aforementioned charges

Convenience fee will be applicable for online recharge

Charges mentioned above are subject to change

Threshold amount is the minimum recharge amount to be done at the time of tag activation

The above mentioned tag deposit rates would be applicable as per your vehicle class and will be refunded to only KYC Customers at the time of FASTag account closure.

Toll amount will be deducted as per the applicable amount, depending on the vehicle class and the plaza used. Charges mentioned above are subject to change

How to log in to FASTag portal for the first time:

Individual customer to click on Retail Login and Corporate customers to click on Corporate Login. Then click on the option of “First Time User” on the home page of the FASTag portal. Enter any 2 details of the following fields displayed:Customer ID (Customer ID is 12 digit numeric number which is mentioned in the Welcome Emailer & starts with 17xxxxxxxxxxx and 18xxxxxxxxxxx)RFID number (RFID is 16 digit numeric number which is mentioned on the FASTag & starts with 6xxxxxxxxxxxxxxx)Wallet ID (Wallet ID is 14 digit numeric number which is mentioned in the Welcome Emailer & starts with 17xxxxxxxxxxx and 18xxxxxxxxxxx)Vehicle ID (vehicle number, Ex -MH00AA1111). Enter mobile number, which provided at the time of applying for FASTag and click on “Next Step”. Click on “Generate OTP” (One Time Password) option which will be sent on the registered mobile number for authenticating the request of password generation. On successful validation of the OTP, the portal will then prompt to enter the new password which is to be set. (Password has to be in the combination of alphanumeric, one special character, one alphabet in capital and minimum 8 characters in length to a maximum of 20 characters, example – Hdfc@2017) Select minimum 3 secret questions from the drop down menu and provide appropriate answers. Click on continue to complete the registration to access FASTag account. Automatically the login page will be displayed where the customer needs to login with User ID and new Password to access FASTag account.

How to recharge FASTag instantly (for individual and corporate users)?

Login in to FASTag Portal with User ID / Wallet ID and Password.

Select the option of Payment And Topup -> Recharge.

Select the respective Wallet ID which is to be recharged and enter the value. The recharge value can be up to maximum of Rs.1 lakh.

Select the respective mode of payment, enter the subsequent details & click on “Make Payment”. FASTag will be reloaded instantly. The payment can be made via HDFC Bank Credit/Debit Card, HDFC Bank NetBanking, Other Bank Credit/Debit Card or Other Bank NetBanking.

How to block FASTag account in case of theft of vehicle?

Login in to FASTag Portal with User ID / Wallet ID and Password.

Select the option of Service Request -> Generate Service Request.

Select Request Type as Closure Request to close the RIFD Tag or Wallet.

Also block FASTag account by calling the 24x7 Customer Care on 18001201243.

How to raise dispute/complaint related to transactions?